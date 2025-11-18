Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €10.04 and last traded at €10.06. 28,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.22.

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50.

About Koenig & Bauer

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.