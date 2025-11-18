Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 172.50 and last traded at GBX 172.50. 1,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.
Tandem Group Stock Down 0.9%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.52 million, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.72.
Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (6.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Group had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Group plc will post 7.1998228 earnings per share for the current year.
Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.
