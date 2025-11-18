Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 172.50 and last traded at GBX 172.50. 1,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.

Tandem Group Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.52 million, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.72.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (6.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Group had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Group plc will post 7.1998228 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Group

Tandem Group Company Profile

In other Tandem Group news, insider Simon Bragg bought 15,000 shares of Tandem Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 per share, for a total transaction of £28,050. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,000. Company insiders own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.