WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Up 8.8% on Insider Buying Activity

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 325.18 and last traded at GBX 313.67. 13,143,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 10,520,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.30.

Specifically, insider Cindy Rose purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 per share, with a total value of £144,500. Also, insider Philip Jansen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 285 per share, with a total value of £142,500.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 420 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 360.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 436.53.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

We are a world leader in marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent.

