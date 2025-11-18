Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Financial Analysis

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Onespan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Onespan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onespan and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onespan 24.90% 19.75% 13.19% Phunware -505.26% -10.45% -9.72%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onespan $241.44 million 1.90 $57.08 million $1.47 8.19 Phunware $3.19 million 13.04 -$10.32 million ($0.52) -3.96

This table compares Onespan and Phunware”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Onespan has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onespan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Onespan and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onespan 0 2 2 0 2.50 Phunware 1 1 1 0 2.00

Onespan presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.20%. Phunware has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 223.62%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Onespan.

Volatility and Risk

Onespan has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onespan beats Phunware on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions; and Digipass FX1 BIO, a physical passkey with fingerprint scan built for the workforce authentication market. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary, an online notary solution developed for organizations with in-house notaries; and OneSpan Trust Vault, a blockchain-based decentralized digital storage solution that helps organizations meet compliance, regulatory, and chain of custody requirements for critical documents. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; and provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications, as well as application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

