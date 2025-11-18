Analyzing JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust -32.95% -7.70% -3.78% JBG SMITH Properties -30.57% -10.41% -3.28%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $1.18 billion 5.37 -$654.48 million ($1.06) -17.07 JBG SMITH Properties $547.31 million 1.89 -$143.53 million ($2.05) -8.53

JBG SMITH Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 1 7 3 0 2.18 JBG SMITH Properties 3 0 0 0 1.00

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets. The Commercial segment rents to federal government tenants. The Other segment relates to development assets, corporate entities, land assets for which are the ground lessor and the elimination of inter-segment activity. The company was founded on October 27, 2016, and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

