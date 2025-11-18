Reviewing Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) & The Competition

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.68, meaning that its stock price is 668% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million 137.60 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 93.51

Profitability

Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -11.54% 0.23% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 126.99%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners rivals beat Cantor Equity Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

