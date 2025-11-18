Comparing Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veralto and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 5 6 0 2.55 Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Veralto currently has a consensus target price of $115.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Veralto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veralto is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto 16.75% 38.69% 13.80% Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -39.40% N/A -142.68%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Veralto and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Veralto has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of -1.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Veralto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Veralto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veralto and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $5.19 billion 4.69 $833.00 million $3.65 26.84 Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $4.31 million 0.61 -$1.80 million ($0.03) -1.33

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veralto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veralto beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and advanced chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations, as well as offers soil amendment pellets. The company serves companies primarily in the oil and gas refineries, landfills, medical waste destruction operations, agricultural companies, and food and beverage companies, as well as other commercial and industrial customers. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

