Reviewing Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB)

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ituran Location and Control and Mobilicom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mobilicom 1 1 2 0 2.25

Ituran Location and Control presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. Mobilicom has a consensus price target of $2,750.00, indicating a potential upside of 39,185.71%. Given Mobilicom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobilicom is more favorable than Ituran Location and Control.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobilicom has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Mobilicom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control $339.61 million 2.16 $53.65 million $2.79 13.24 Mobilicom $3.18 million 24.90 -$8.01 million N/A N/A

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Mobilicom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control 16.35% 28.24% 16.47% Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Mobilicom on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also delivers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, a service platform that includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for IOS and Android users, and interface using the car infotainment screen, as well as usage based insurance and auto financing services. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The Telematics Products segment offers Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

