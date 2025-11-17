Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Up 8.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.72 and last traded at GBX 4.72. 44,853,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 11,061,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.34.

Seeing Machines Trading Up 8.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £226.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.89.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

