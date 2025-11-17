Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 15.4% – Should You Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 464,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Stock Up 15.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$99.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

Insider Activity at Cartier Resources

In related news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have bought 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

