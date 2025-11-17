VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Buyback 0 Shares

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
VEON Stock Up 0.9%
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.07). VEON had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. VEON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.
