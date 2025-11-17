Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Up 8.8% – Time to Buy?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.72 and last traded at GBX 4.72. Approximately 44,853,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 11,061,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.34.

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.