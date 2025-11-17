Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 464,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$99.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at C$87,940. The trade was a 39.94% decrease in their position. Insiders bought a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

