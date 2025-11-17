Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 15.4% – Should You Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) traded up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 464,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Cartier Resources

In related news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. The trade was a 39.94% decrease in their position. Insiders have acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

