Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Donald Ratajczak Buys 10,000 Shares

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald Ratajczak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 331,181 shares in the company, valued at $927,306.80. This trade represents a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 1.8%

CRWS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 172,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently -34.04%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Crafts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the first quarter worth $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 72.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

