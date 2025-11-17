Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Major Shareholder Sells $5,127,676.50 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 363,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,127,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,468,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,811,927.10. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 4,316 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $60,467.16.

On Thursday, November 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 205,579 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,970,616.55.

On Wednesday, November 12th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 291,948 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $4,320,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 11th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 558,744 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $8,375,572.56.

On Friday, October 17th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 250,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,282,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 400,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $5,184,000.00.

On Monday, October 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 350,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00.

On Friday, October 10th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 300,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $13,150,000.00.

NYSE:GRND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.88. 1,272,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,923. Grindr Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a positive return on equity of 80.21%. The business had revenue of $115.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

GRND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grindr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 838.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grindr by 1,473.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Grindr by 190.7% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Grindr in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

