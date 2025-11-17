FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Dennis Thomas St Sells 2,000 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,006.45. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. 819,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,800. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $61.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 282.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 96,900.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
