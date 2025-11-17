GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) & Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Critical Contrast

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) and GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Services and GD Culture Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $16.50 billion 3.94 $2.04 billion $6.72 31.23 GD Culture Group N/A N/A -$13.84 million $0.10 46.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group. Republic Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GD Culture Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

57.7% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and GD Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.97% 18.27% 6.48% GD Culture Group N/A -4.20% -4.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Republic Services and GD Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 11 14 2 2.67 GD Culture Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Republic Services currently has a consensus price target of $250.91, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Republic Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Republic Services is more favorable than GD Culture Group.

Volatility & Risk

Republic Services has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Republic Services beats GD Culture Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

