Critical Contrast: Freight Technologies (FRGT) and Its Rivals

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Freight Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freight Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $13.73 million -$5.60 million -0.23 Freight Technologies Competitors $8.70 billion $179.07 million 18.37

Profitability

Freight Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies. Freight Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Freight Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Freight Technologies Competitors 7.28% -229.27% 2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freight Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Freight Technologies Competitors 466 1463 1594 94 2.36

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Freight Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freight Technologies rivals beat Freight Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.