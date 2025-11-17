AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $532.31 and last traded at $539.27. Approximately 3,892,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,117,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $557.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $614.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.18, for a total value of $117,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,167.22. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 484,338 shares of company stock worth $243,010,812. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

