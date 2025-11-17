Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 338,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 76,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

