Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.04. 60,901,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 51,330,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYND. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $0.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 2,445.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

