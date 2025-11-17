QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.9460. 23,221,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 29,413,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

QuantumScape Trading Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.14 and a quick ratio of 21.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $3,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,420,054 shares in the company, valued at $21,428,614.86. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $2,660,905.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 293,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,302.62. The trade was a 34.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,021,740 shares of company stock worth $44,388,241. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 456.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 3,904,168 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $44,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,362 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $33,962,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2,036.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,452,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,038 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

