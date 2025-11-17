Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.02 and last traded at $158.0020. Approximately 16,827,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 20,771,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.80.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CLSA increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Arete raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010,087 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,877,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

