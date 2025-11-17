Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 and last traded at GBX 6.45, with a volume of 11816007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20.

TXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 34 to GBX 32 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Touchstone Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Paul R. Baay purchased 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £6,161.12. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

