Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.9350. Approximately 22,851,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 27,199,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $7,150,014.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,328,057 shares in the company, valued at $805,491,215.10. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 253,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $4,131,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,273,162 shares in the company, valued at $981,849,808.98. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,657,424 shares of company stock worth $25,068,869 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 32.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

