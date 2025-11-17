BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 25th

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, November 25th. The 1-19 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 24th.

BiomX Stock Performance

PHGE traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. BiomX has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Institutional Trading of BiomX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHGE. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in BiomX by 83.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,590,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 725,338 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BiomX in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Allostery Investments LP increased its holdings in BiomX by 46.1% in the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 940,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 296,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

