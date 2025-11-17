Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 464,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 311,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Trading Up 15.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

