Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.23 and last traded at $34.71. 71,720,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 103,033,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,474.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,112,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,561,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,174,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,679,000 after buying an additional 3,313,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

