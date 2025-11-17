PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.29 and last traded at $61.89. Approximately 20,565,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,248,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

PayPal Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,271 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

