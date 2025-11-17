Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$52.40 and last traded at C$52.31, with a volume of 3729484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.20.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Quebecor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

