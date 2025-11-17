Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $34.10. 32,535,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 48,267,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $158,724,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,631,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,395,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,437,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,829 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

