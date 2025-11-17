Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $215.56 and last traded at $219.8460. 16,062,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 15,673,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $35,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.