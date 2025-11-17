Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 57,061 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $54,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,481,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,462.05. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,499.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $171,395.36.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 519,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOWL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOWL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.