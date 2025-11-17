DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Richard Alexander Collins Sells 2,906 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $171,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,946.40. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Alexander Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Richard Alexander Collins sold 3,948 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $217,811.16.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,893,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,279,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in DexCom by 79,043.1% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,016,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $350,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 106.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,610,000 after buying an additional 3,410,858 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DexCom by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,822,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,630,000 after buying an additional 2,762,504 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

