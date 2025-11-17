indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 250,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 82,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,925.28. This represents a 75.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $293,250.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Ichiro Aoki sold 8,877 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $37,460.94.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Ichiro Aoki sold 4,770 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $20,272.50.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of INDI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,764. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INDI

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.