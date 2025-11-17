Insider Buying: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Buys 450,000 Shares of Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 62,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000,000. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $321,750.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $317,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 125,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ LAB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,374. The company has a market capitalization of $465.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.25. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAB shares. Cowen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard BioTools has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Standard BioTools

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 6.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 149,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 103.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.