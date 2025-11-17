Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna.

10/30/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/30/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/30/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $129.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $91.00 to $88.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.