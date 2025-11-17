Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $5,470,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 377,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,551.22. This represents a 38.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $4,338,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 37,707 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $642,527.28.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,247,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,471. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 7.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

