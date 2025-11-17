Insider Selling: Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Sells 17,109 Shares of Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 17,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $92,730.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 252,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,552.70. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 294,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,242. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $341.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 49.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AURA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

