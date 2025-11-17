comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Sells 9,900 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) Director William Paul Livek sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $64,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,948.15. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, William Paul Livek sold 2,002 shares of comScore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $13,713.70.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Paul Livek sold 3,735 shares of comScore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $26,593.20.

On Monday, November 10th, William Paul Livek sold 2,206 shares of comScore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $16,699.42.

Shares of SCOR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 7,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.3% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in comScore by 15.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in comScore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, comScore currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

