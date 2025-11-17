Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) CEO Buys 29,000 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 29,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,360. The trade was a 116.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ivan Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Ivan Kaufman acquired 25,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. 6,955,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a current ratio of 38.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.26 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

