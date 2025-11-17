Suren Gupta Sells 1,400 Shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $301,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 101,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,685.62. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $5.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.05. 1,707,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average of $201.69.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 197.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,405,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Allstate by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

