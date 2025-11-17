V2X (NYSE:VVX) Major Shareholder American Industrial Partners C Sells 2,250,000 Shares

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Industrial Partners C also recently made the following trade(s):

Get V2X alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of V2X stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00.

V2X Trading Down 1.6%

VVX traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $53.39. 221,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,220. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 79.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 207.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in V2X by 239.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in V2X by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V2X

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.