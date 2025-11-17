GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.2350, with a volume of 358112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 308.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

