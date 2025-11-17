i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.060-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.0 million-$232.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.3 million.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

IIIV traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 268,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,681. The stock has a market cap of $936.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.23. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 55.87%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, General Counsel Paul Maple sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,669.76. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul Christians sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 43,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,654. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

