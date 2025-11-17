Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.1550, with a volume of 1526583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Vertical Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $54.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Get Trex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Trex

Trex Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 15,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,794.88. The trade was a 95.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 24.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 395,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at $3,015,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Trex by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 427,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.