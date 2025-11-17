Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Up 13.9%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.
Hong Kong & China Gas Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 411.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong & China Gas
About Hong Kong & China Gas
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong & China Gas
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.