Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Up 13.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Hong Kong & China Gas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 411.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong & China Gas

About Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Free Report ) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

