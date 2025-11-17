VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,214,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 1,172,579 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $26.66.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 505,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 105,926 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,114,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

