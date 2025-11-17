Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 549955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
