Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 549955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.41.

About Defiance Silver

(Get Free Report)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.